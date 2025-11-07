Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six police officers will face disciplinary proceedings for misconduct in relation to a crash that claimed the lives of three people, the police watchdog has said.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were found dead at the scene of the incident on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, South Wales, in March in 2023 – almost 48 hours after they were all last seen.

Two passengers, who were seriously injured, were also found with the Volkswagen Tiguan they had been travelling in.

open image in gallery Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Rafel Jeanne were found dead at the scene ( Facebook )

On Friday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had examined Gwent Police’s response to missing person reports made by family members, including if they were appropriately risk assessed, reviewed and resourced. It has now determined that several officers should face disciplinary proceedings.

The police watchdog said six different officers should be questioned over alleged “gross misconduct”, including how the missing persons enquiry was supervised, failing to conduct house searches, and “giving dishonest accounts to their supervisor and IOPC investigators”.

The IOPC said it had examined more than 30 complaints from the families of those involved in the incident, regarding the actions and decisions made by Gwent Police and South Wales Police.

These included complaints on the way in which both forces communicated with the families throughout the missing person investigation and not progressing information given to police by relatives.

There were also complaints about communication between the two forces as the investigation progressed.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “We determined that for more than half, the service provided was unacceptable, with recommendations for several officers and staff to take part in the reflective practice review process (RPRP).”

The IOPC added: “A police sergeant has a case to answer for gross misconduct for their supervision of the missing persons enquiry.

“A police constable has a case to answer for gross misconduct for allegedly failing to carrying out basic enquiries, including not recording and sharing information with their supervisor.

“Two police constables have a case to answer for gross misconduct after allegedly failing to conduct house searches and then giving dishonest accounts to their supervisor and IOPC investigators.

“A police constable has a case to answer for misconduct for allegedly not carrying out adequate house searches.

“A police sergeant has a case to answer for misconduct relating to allegations of failing to review all available information at the time of conducting a risk assessment for the missing women.”

open image in gallery Floral tributes left at the scene in Cardiff ( Getty Images )

The accident happened on Saturday 4 March, 2023, when a Volkswagen Tiguan veered off a slip road approaching a roundabout and came to rest in a small copse of trees. The five were discovered on Monday 6 March, around 46 hours after the crash took place.

Previously, Joel Lia was fined for driving the Volkswagen Tiguan without a licence or insurance an hour before the crash. He had left the vehicle shortly before the fatal collision.

An initial inquest hearing into the deaths of Mr Jeanne, Ms Ross and Ms Smith heard they were declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Deputy Chief Constable Nicky Brain, of Gwent Police, said: “Our thoughts and condolences continue to be with the family and friends of Darcy, Eve and Rafel who tragically lost their lives and those who sustained injuries that night.

“We acknowledge the impact that this investigation has had on them and understand how important the findings of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will be to all those affected and the wider community.

“We have fully co-operated with the IOPC in their investigation. It’s important that these matters were investigated thoroughly in an open and transparent manner.

“We will now start the process to hold the relevant misconduct hearings and misconduct meetings.”