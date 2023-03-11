Survivor of Cardiff car crash speaks out for first time from hospital

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the survivors of a crash in Cardiff that killed three people has paid tribute to his friends and said he has a long way to go to recover “mentally and physically” from the incident.

Shane Loughlin was inside the white Volkswagen Tiguan when it veered off the road in the early hours of 4 March, killing Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24. Sophie Russon, 20, and Mr Loughlin, 32, were both hospitalised after the crash, which happened on the A48(M) near St Mellons.

A Facebook post, shared on behalf of Mr Loughlin, said: “Only just found out what happened just want to say sorry to everyone and thank you everyone who helped with the search party and thank you for everyone wishing me well I’ll be back soon love you all.

“Rip rafel, eve & darcy, can’t believe it gutted is an understatement heart goes out to all families and friends of the people that has passed. Long way to recovery mentally and physically but we’ll get there.”

Mr Loughlin’s post comes after Ms Smith’s father Everton Smith spoke in front of floral tributes laid for his daughter in Newport’s Commercial Street on Thursday. He said his daughter was “everything a father could wish for”.

“It’s going to change my life, I don’t know how much it will,” Mr Smith said. “Nothing will be the same. I just need her here to get me through this. This is an impossible situation.”

(Top left, clockwise) Sophie Russon (20), Shane Loughlin (32), Eve Smith (21), Darcy Ross (21) and Rafel Jeanne (24) (Facebook)

Ms Smith’s death comes eight years after her sister Xana Doyle, 19, was killed in a car crash.

The driver, who was twice the drink-drive limit, was prosecuted and Ms Smith took part in a Sky TV documentary about the incident and campaigned for tougher sentences.

“This is like nothing anyone could expect to go through, it’s like deja vu,” Mr Smith said.

A map of the journey before the crash (Google Maps)

He said he was unsurprised about the floral tributes left for Ms Smith as there was “something special” about his daughter.

The group had been to The Muffler social club in Maesglas, Newport, on Friday 3 March before travelling just under 40 miles to the Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl.

Investigations are still ongoing to establish the exact time of the crash.

South Wales Police said officers are still working to “piece together” what happened.

In a statement, the force said: “South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the fatal road traffic collision on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

Floral tributes left near the scene of the accident near the A48 on 8 March 2023 in Cardiff, Wales (Getty)

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident. Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together what has happened. Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation into the actions of South Wales Police and Gwent Police during the search for the group, who were not found until just after midnight on Monday 6 March.