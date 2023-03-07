Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The friend of a young man killed in a car crash near Cardiff on Sunday has criticised police over claims they failed to find the victims.

45-year-old Matthew Pace and his 26-year-old son Lewis told Sky News that the police should have started looking for the missing passengers sooner. The father and son claim they located the car shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, crashed amid a wooded area along the A48.

Lewis Pace and 24-year-old Rafel Jeanne – one of the victims – were “best friends”. The police arrived “about a minute” after Mr Pace and his father found the vehicle, they said.

“The minute they were reported missing, surely they should have been looking, searching”, Mr Pace told Sky News. “I thought they’d have been looking all day Saturday.”

Mr Pace added that he is “devastated”, recalling that the two had been friends for years “through football.”

“We were very very close, we did most things together. He’s just hilarious, honestly best way to describe him is just funny, like he’s always up for a laugh…I just miss him already”, he added.

Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and Mr Jeanne, 24, died in the accident while Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, survived but remain in a critical condition, according to police.

In a statement, Gwent Police said the force was requested to search an area of Cardiff at 11.50pm on Sunday which resulted in a vehicle being located in a wooded area off the A48.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed that it is “urgently carrying out an assessment” having received a referral from both Gwent Police and South Wales Police on Monday.

All five were in a Volkswagen Tiguan that came off the A48(M) in Cardiff and crashed into trees, last seen in Cardiff at around 2am on Saturday. They lay undiscovered for up to 46 hours before they were found.

All five passengers were reported missing by their families.