Victim of Cardiff car crash ‘called for help but no one could hear’

A girl injured in a fatal Cardiff car crash called out for help but no one could hear her, as friends claim they found the wreckage before the police.

The bodies of Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were pulled from the wreckage of the Volkswagen Tiguan in St Mellons, Cardiff on Monday morning – almost 48 hours after they were last seen.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were found alive, having spent two days critically injured amid a police search.

Wales crash victims Darcy Ross (21), Eve Smith (21), and Sophie Russon (20) Shane Loughlin (32) and Rafel Jeanne (24) (Supplied)

Anna Certowicz, mother of Sophie, said she spent two days driving around South Wales searching for her daughter after she claimed police told her “stop calling.” The mother said she drove past the site where the white VW Tiguan was found three times in her desperate hunt, passing within 20 yards of the SUV that was hidden by trees.

She revealed that her daughter was “conscious some of the time” in the car after it ran off the A48 in Cardiff and had “called out but no one was close enough to hear her.”

Meanwhile, other volunteers who had joined the search for the missing five have said the fact a dogwalker found the wreckage before police “speaks volumes.”

South Wales Police and Gwent Police have since referred the matter to the police watcdog Independent Office For Police conduct.

Mother-of-three Anna was one of 200 people out searching for Sophie, her friends Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and two men named as Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32.

The victims had to be cut out of the wreckage (Getty Images)

She told the Daily Mail: “I feel terrible for the families of Eve and Darcy, they were all best friends and had known each other since they were small”, adding the only people who knew what happened were her daughter and the other survivor Shane, who only met the girls for the first time on Friday night.

Ms Certowicz added: “It's too awful to imagine what she went through trapped in the car in the dark until it got light and then dark again over two days. Sophie was lying there for all that time, they could all have been found much quicker if the police had started searching straight away.”

Sophie is critical but stable in hospital and undergoing surgery for a bleed on the brain and fractures to her neck, spine, and face.

Tamzin Samuels, 20, said: “I do think the police could have done a lot more in putting the helicopters out earlier.

“They only posted the appeal an hour before the girls were found. We found them before the police found them - we rang the police.

“The search party found the girls before the police found the girls.

“I think that speaks volumes really, they had all that equipment, and we had cars when we were looking.

Eve Smith lost her sister to a car crash eight years ago (Social Media )

“They were really popular girls, the life of the party, and it was really out of character for them to do what they did, which is why we knew something was wrong.”

Ms Certowicz said the next 48 hours are critical for Sophie’s survival.

She also hit out at Gwent Police for not responding urgently when the five were reported missing.

She said: “They didn't take it seriously, they kept saying she's 20 and they are all probably out partying.

“I told them my daughter doesn't go out on three day benders - she and her friends are good girls. It was out of character for all of them.

Rafel Jeanne was killed in the crash (Supplied)

“I was ringing the police all through Saturday and Sunday but they didn't seem bothered.

“Then all of a sudden, I don't know what happened, but the police started ringing me asking for a photograph and a description.”

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected by this tragic incident. Specialist officers are carrying out an investigation to piece together what has happened. Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them.

“To ensure independent oversight, South Wales Police has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is usual in these circumstances.”

Last night tributes began pouring in for the victims.

Floral tributes pour in at the site where the wreckage was found (Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Mercedes Kouzoukis, who called the two girls who died her best friends, said: “I really do not have words I just can’t believe my girls are gone and all we have is these memories, my bestest friends, please never take for granted what you have I’m heartbroken just praying my girl Sophie Russon is going to be good long road ahead, thank you to everyone who was out searching, rest in peace my angels love you forever Eve Smith Darcy Ross #forever21.”

A friend of the group, Billy Charlotte, wrote: “Forever young god has gained another 3 Angels please keep all family & friends in your prayers through this hard time god bless RIP Eve, Darcy and Rafel.”

Rafel’s friend Nicola Blackmore described him as a “lovely kid”.

The Independent has approached Gwent Police for comment.