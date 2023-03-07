✕ Close Related video: Three bodies found and two in hospital after group go missing in Cardiff

A friend of the victims of the fatal Cardiff car crash has claimed it was members of the public who found them, not the police, after the mother of one of the women who died alleged that law enforcement officials told her to “stop ringing” the station for updates.

Tamzin Samuels, 20, said: “I do think the police could have done a lot more in putting the helicopters out earlier. They only posted the appeal an hour before the girls were found. We found them before the police found them.”

The three found dead and two others seriously injured in the crash are reported to have lain in the wreckage for up to 46 hours before they were discovered.

They vanished at around 2am on Saturday, and sources told the Daily Telegraph that a missing person report was first filed with Gwent Police 19 hours later.

Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died after the Volkswagen Tiguan came off the A48(M) and crashed into trees. Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in critical condition.