Tributes pour in for three people killed in Cardiff car crash

Tributes have been paid to three people who were killed in a car crash in Cardiff.

Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the accident.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in a critical condition, police have confirmed.

The three women were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday and were reported missing to Gwent Police.

The two men were also reported missing.

The car was discovered shortly after midnight on Monday in the St Mellons area but it has not been confirmed when the crash happened.

Sign up for our newsletters.