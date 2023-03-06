Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

CCTV images of the car carrying a group of friends ahead of a horror crash which killed three have been released.

Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were last seen in the early hours of Saturday, having partied in the popular bar Muffler in Newport before going on to Trecco Bay in Porthcawl.

The women were later seen travelling in a white Volkswagen Tiguan, as shown in the CCTV images, with two men, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, who were also reported as missing.

Three of the group of five were found dead after a search operation was launched (Supplied)

Three of the five were then found dead almost 48 hours later in the early hours of Monday when the crashed car was found off the A48 (M) near St Mellons on the outskirts of Cardiff. But it is not clear exactly when that happened.

Gwent Police closed the road in both directions, near Cardiff Garden Centre. Photographs from the scene show large green fencing and a tarpaulin erected around the crash site, which is among trees.

People have also started arriving to leave floral tributes to those who died.

None of the five had been seen since 2am on Saturday morning, shortly after Ms Ross and Mr Jeanne shared a Snapchat post.

The car was later found by police (Supplied)

In the desperate hours after they first disappeared family released footage of the car in the hope witnesses would come forward.

Ms Russon and another of the group are being treated in hospital for serious injuries but police have not yet named those who have died. The surviving two have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Thomas Taylor, 47, from the Rumney area of Cardiff, was arrested for prevention of breach of the peace at the scene of the crash on Monday, police said.

It is understood he was arrested after being asked to leave the area.

Darcy Ross (21), Eve Smith (21), and Sophie Russon (20) Shane Loughlin (32) and Rafel Jeanne (24) (Supplied)

Speaking before he was arrested, Mr Taylor, a film and TV extra, said: “When I heard the reports, I just couldn't believe it could be possible that a car could come off and no one know they were there,” he said.

“I still don't understand it. It worries me, and I feel for the families because from what I can see from the reports they did have a feeling something was wrong and they were flagging it up. Their instincts were correct.

“I have some fears that perhaps when the reports came they had gone missing people thought: ‘Oh, it's just a night out’.

“It's natural they might have disappeared for a bit, but the families' instincts are right.”

A general view of the scene on the A48 on March 6, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales (Getty Images)

Officers are supporting the families of those involved and inquiries are ongoing.

In a tweet, Gwent Police said: “If you can help call us on 101, or send us a direct message, quoting 2300071791.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We can confirm that Gwent Police have advised us that they are making a referral in connection with this tragic incident and we will carry out an assessment in due course to determine what further action may be required from us.”