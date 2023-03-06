Cardiff crash – latest: Three bodies found in car after group of 5 go missing in Wales
The discovery follows a suspected car crash on the A48 near St Mellons
Police searching for five people who disappeared after a night out in Cardiff say they have found three of them dead.
The other two missing people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries, Gwent Police confirmed.
All five people, three women and two men, had last been seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday.
The women, Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday having travelled there from Porthcawl.
Three women, Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, had attended The Muffler club in Cardiff late on Friday.
They had made the trip in a Volkswagen Tiguan with two men, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, who were also reported as missing. On Monday, a police spokesperson said the VW Tiguan had been recovered just after midnight in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.
Police believe the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48.
The BBC reports that the car the group was last seen in was found by a member of the public.
Friends of Eve Smith lament ‘heartbreaking’ crash
Friends of Eve Smith have lamented the “heartbreaking” collision that killed three people and left two others seriously injured.
Friends of Ms Smith, 21, paid tribute on social media after she and four people went missing on a night out in Wales.
Ms Smith’s family said she was among the three who died as they urged to public to “allow us some time as a family to digest this terrible news.”
“Just can’t imagine the grief, thinking of loved ones, this is heartbreaking,” said one Facebook user.
“So sorry for your loss thoughts and prayers are with you all as a family and all the familys of lost young lives,” said another.
A third added: “I’m so sorry. She was stunning inside and out.”
Man arrested at scene of crash for prevention of breach of the peace, police say
A man has been arrested at the site of the fatal crash on the A48.
Thomas Taylor, 47, from the Rumney area of Cardiff, was arrested at the scene for prevention of breach of the peace, police said.
It is understood he was arrested after being asked to leave the area.
Speaking before he was arrested, Mr Taylor, a film and TV extra, told the PA news agency: “When I heard the reports, I just couldn’t believe it could be possible that a car could come off and no-one know they were there,” he said.
“I still don’t understand it.
“It worries me, and I feel for the families because from what I can see from the reports they did have a feeling something was wrong and they were flagging it up. Their instincts were correct.
“I have some fears that perhaps when the reports came they had gone missing people thought: ‘Oh, it’s just a night out’.
“It’s natural they might have disappeared for a bit, but the families’ instincts are right.”
Latest images from scene of fatal collision
Car discovered by member of public, say reports
The car the missing group of five was last seen in was found by a member of the public, the BBC reports.
Three women, Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, had attended The Muffler club in Cardiff late on Friday.
They then travelled 36 miles to Trecco Bay, a caravan park in the seaside resort of Porthcawl, Bridgend county, with two men, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, who were also reported as missing.
The group were last seen in Llanedeyrn, Cardiff, in the early hours of Saturday. The time of the collision is yet to be confirmed.
Latest from scene of crash
The A48(M) has been closed in both directions, near to the Cardiff Garden Centre, by the police.
Photographs from the scene show large green fencing and tarpaulin has been erected around the crash site, which is among trees.
People have also started arriving to leave floral tributes to those who died.
Mother of missing woman claims police told her to ‘stop ringing’ station for updates
The mother of one of the women who went missing following a night out in Cardiff claims police told her to “stop ringing” the station for updates.
Sophie Russons’s mother Anna Certowicz, 42, told the Daily Mail that something “must be wrong” after not having heard from her or her friends Eve Smith and Darcy Ross.
Ms Certowicz, 42, said she drove around the Gwent and Cardiff areas last night in a desperate search for her daughter.
She told the Daily Mail: “They didn’t seem to care. I had to drive to Cardiff to knock on doors myself because they were doing s*d all. They just didn’t seem to think it was worth investigating. It was so frustrating.
“I think they assumed that Sophie was hungover somewhere, but she’s a sensible girl who works in a bank and hasn’t taken a day off for three years.
“She’s not someone who’s out clubbing in Cardiff all the time. On Friday nights she’s more likely to be babysitting so other people can go out. She wouldn’t just vanish like this unless something was wrong.
“The police asked me to stop ringing but at the end of the day I’m a mum I’m going to worry. Her little sister is worrying too, she’s only 13 and she’s wondering where Sophie is.”
