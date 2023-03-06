A48 in south Wales closed after three bodies found in suspected car crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The A48 in south Wales remains closed after police were searching for five people missing following a night out found three bodies in a suspected crashed car.

The road, which is a major link between Cardiff and Newport, is closed in both directions for around a mile from the roundabout near Cypress drive to Eastern Avenue, near Cardiff gate, Traffic Wales South said.

The live traffic service tweeted: “The road is closed in both directions due to a serious police incident. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours. Please find an alternate route as there is heavy congestion in the area.”

Gwent Police said three bodies were found by officers searching for a group of five people who went missing after a night out in Cardiff.

Two others have been taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries following a suspected crash, the force said in a statement on Monday morning.

All five people, three women and two men, had last been seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday.

The women, Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday having travelled there from Porthcawl.

They had made the trip in a Volkswagen Tiguan with two men, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, who were also reported as missing.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said the VW Tiguan had been recovered just after midnight in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

Police believe the car the group was travelling in was involved in a crash and came off the A48. Gwent Police specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and inquiries are ongoing.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal procedures.