Wales missing people – latest: Three bodies found and two in hospital after night out
The discovery follows a suspected car crash on the A48 near Cardiff
Police searching for five people who disappeared after a night out in Cardiff say they have found three of them dead.
The other two missing people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries, Gwent Police confirmed.
All five people, three women and two men, had last been seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday.
The women, Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday having travelled there from Porthcawl.
They had made the trip in a Volkswagen Tiguan with two men, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, who were also reported as missing. On Monday, a police spokesperson said the VW Tiguan had been recovered just after midnight in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.
Police believe the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48.
Police watchdog investigating the case
Amid the findings from the search, Gwent Police has been referred to the police watchdog, the IOPC, “in line with normal procedures,” the force said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2300071791.
Two people remain in hospital following search
The other two missing people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries, Gwent Police told the PA news agency.
All five people, three women and two men, had last been seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday.
The women, Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday having travelled there from Porthcawl. They had made the trip in a Volkswagen Tiguan with two men, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, who were also reported as missing.
On Monday, a police spokesperson said the VW Tiguan had been recovered just after midnight in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.
Police believe the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48.
Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and inquiries are ongoing.
Three found dead in search after a night out
Three bodies have been found by police searching for a group of five people who went missing after a night out in Wales.
Two others have been taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries, Gwent Police said in a statement on Monday morning.
Over the weekend officers released an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32.
Officers have found the car they were last seen in, in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.
The VW Tiguan was recovered just after midnight on Monday.
Read the full story below:
Three bodies found after five people went missing on night out in Wales
Two others seriously injured in hospital following suspected crash on A48 near Cardiff
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the search operations launched after five people went missing in Cardiff after a night out. We’ll bring you all the latest updates after three people were found dead and two remain in hospital
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies