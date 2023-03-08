Cardiff car crash – latest: Watchdog to investigate Welsh police response to fatal crash
The actions of the Gwent police and South Wales police over the fatal Cardiff car crash and their search for the victims will be investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The police watchdog announced the move to investigate the two Welsh police forces after criticism that they did not appear to take the matter seriously.
The three found dead and two others seriously injured in the crash are reported to have lain in the wreckage for up to 46 hours before being discovered.
A survivor of the fatal Cardiff crash lay injured beside her dead friends for two days before they were found, her mother has said.
Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died after a Volkswagen Tiguan came off the A48(M) and crashed into trees. Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in critical condition.
Speaking to The Sun, Ms Russon’s mother told of how, while searching for her daughter, she unwittingly drove three times past the scene of the crash.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed they will launch an official investigation into the actions of the Gwent and South Wales police forces after the fatal Cardiff car crash.
The police watchdog said they will investigate the actions of two Welsh police forces after criticism that they did not appear to take the matter seriously.
“After careful assessment of referrals from Gwent police and South Wales police, we have decided to independently investigate how police responded to the missing person reports,” said IOPC director David Ford.
“We will be examining what information police had, the grading given to any risk assessments and the steps taken by police to locate the missing people prior to the Volkswagen Tiguan being found just after midnight on Monday.
“We will also consider what communication took place between the two forces and whether police action was appropriate and followed relevant policy and procedures.”
He said that the IOPC’s investigation was “at a very early stage”.
Gwent police and South Wales police say they referred the matter to the IOPC “as is usual in these circumstances”.
