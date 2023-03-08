✕ Close Three bodies found and two in hospital after group go missing in Cardiff

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The actions of the Gwent police and South Wales police over the fatal Cardiff car crash and their search for the victims will be investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The police watchdog announced the move to investigate the two Welsh police forces after criticism that they did not appear to take the matter seriously.

The three found dead and two others seriously injured in the crash are reported to have lain in the wreckage for up to 46 hours before being discovered.

A survivor of the fatal Cardiff crash lay injured beside her dead friends for two days before they were found, her mother has said.

Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died after a Volkswagen Tiguan came off the A48(M) and crashed into trees. Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in critical condition.

Speaking to The Sun, Ms Russon’s mother told of how, while searching for her daughter, she unwittingly drove three times past the scene of the crash.