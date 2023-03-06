Three bodies found after five people went missing on night out in Wales

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three bodies have been found by police searching for a group of five people who went missing after a night out in Cardiff.

Two others have been taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries following a suspected crash, Gwent Police said in a statement on Monday morning.

Over the weekend officers released an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32.

Officers have found the car they were last seen in, in the St Mellons area of Cardiff. The VW Tiguan was recovered just after midnight on Monday near the A48 in St Mellons, Cardiff.

Police believe the car the group was travelling in was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48. Gwent Police specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2300071791.

The case has been referred to the IOPC in line with normal procedures.

The women, who were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, had travelled there from Porthcawl, Bridgend, with the two men, both from Cardiff.

They were last seen in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff at around 2am on Saturday morning, having travelled to the Welsh capital from the town of Porthcawl.

The A48 Eastern Avenue in St Mellons has been closed in both directions.

Police did not confirm the identities of the deceased.