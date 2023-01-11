Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people, including a four-year-old boy, were dramatically rescued by good samaritans after their Tesla plunged into a swimming pool in California.

The terrifying ordeal unfolded at around 9am on Tuesday along the 700 block of West California Boulevard in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

Officials said that two adults and the young boy were travelling in the Tesla when the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the car crashing through a wall and into the swimming pool of a home.

Lisa Derderian, a spokesperson for the city of Pasadena, told the Los Angeles Times that two staff members from a nearby preschool leaped into action, running over to help the three occupants of the car.

“Pretty quickly after the vehicle crashed it started to submerge under water,” she said.

The good samaritans jumped into the pool and pulled the young boy and two adults from the vehicle and out of the water.

Miraculously, the boy and two adults escaped the incident unscathed, said Ms Derderian.

No injuries were reported from the individuals at the home.

Photo shared by Pasadena Fire Department shows the Tesla submerged in the pool (Pasadena Fire Department )

A dramatic photo shared by the Pasadena Fire Department on Twitter shows the aftermath of the incident, with the white Tesla submerged in the swimming pool.

The crash is under investigation but officials believe it was an accident, caused by the driver pressing the wrong pedal.