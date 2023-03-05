Man dies after car smashes into parked vehicles as two teenagers arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An 18-year-old man has died and two teenagers have been arrested after a car smashed into parked vehicles in Southampton.

A black Vauxhall Corsa crashed into parked cars in Middle Road at around 1am on Sunday morning.

An 18-year-old, who was one of three people in the car, died in the crash. Two other teenagers suffered serious injuries.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Two teenagers aged 17 and 19 have now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with them.

Officers are particularly searching for anyone who has dash cam footage of the car travelling south on Middle Road towards Station Road.

In a statement, Hampshire Police said: “We were called just before 1am following a report of a collision on Middle Road.

“It was reported a black Vauxhall Corsa collided with several parked cars.

“Three teenage males were in the Corsa. One of them, an 18-year-old from Southampton, sadly died.

“His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

“The two other males suffered serious injuries.”