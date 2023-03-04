Car launches off bridge crashing onto motorway below ending high-speed police chase

A high-speed police chase in Minneapolis, Minnesota, ended in dramatic fashion, when two juveniles drove off an overpass bridge and crashed.

Footage shows a stolen Kia leading officers down a road before losing control and falling off an overpass bridge.

Police say the car was speeding at 94mph at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody shortly after trying to flee on foot.

They suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.