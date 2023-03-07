Fireworks light up sky as vigil held for Cardiff car crash victims

Hundreds of people gathered in Cardiff on Tuesday evening (7 March) to pay tribute to the victims of a deadly car crash.

A firework display lit up the sky near the crash site in St Mellons as friends and family looked on.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in a critical condition.

The group had been to a social club in Maesglas, Newport, on Friday, 3 March.

When they did not return home, the five were reported missing.

