One of the victims of a fatal Cardiff car crash that killed three people also lost her sister to a road accident eight years ago.

The bodies of Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were pulled from the wreckage of the Volkswagen Tiguan in St Mellons, Cardiff on Monday morning – almost 48 hours after they were last seen.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were found alive, having spent two days critically injured as police searched for them.

Eve Smith was one of the victims killed in the crash (Social media )

In 2020, Ms Smith appeared alongside her stepfather Tony Borg and mother Emma for the TV show This is Our Family documenting how they coped after the death of her half-sister, Xana Doyle.

The 19-year-old aspiring beautician was killed when a stolen car in which she was a passenger flipped over while travelling at 60 mph in 2015.

She died on impact when the car flew 10ft into the air and landed on its roof. The driver, Sakhawat Ali, then aged 23, was arrested and jailed for eight years and three months after police found he was high on cocaine and cannabis and was twice over the drink-driving limit.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and driving with excess alcohol, at Cardiff Crown Court.

Shabaz Ali, his 21-year-old cousin, was also jailed for seven years and three months for his role in the tragedy.

Camera crews followed boxing coach Mr Borg and his wife Emma as they prepared to get married, bringing together their 13 children.

Firefighters pulled the victims from the wreckage (Getty Images)

“We explored the grief, the feelings and how to continue living with feelings like that,” Ms Borg told BBC Breakfast shortly after the launch of the programme.

“Every moment is difficult but I've got a duty to her [Xana] to continue living and living well.”

In an emotional statement on Facebook on Monday afternoon, Eve’s step-sister Sherridan Borg, who works at the Royal Gwent Hospital, wrote: “I know you’re safe up with there with our beautiful sister Xana but I was never ready to let you go, my body is aching without you please watch over me.”

Mercedes Kouzoukis, who called the two girls who died her best friends, said: “I really do not have words I just can’t believe my girls are gone and all we have is these memories, my bestest friends, please never take for granted what you have I’m heartbroken just praying my girl Sophie Russon is going to be good long road ahead, thank you to everyone who was out searching, rest in peace my angels love you forever Eve Smith Darcy Ross #forever21.”

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected by this tragic incident. Specialist officers are carrying out an investigation to piece together what has happened. Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them.

“To ensure independent oversight, South Wales Police has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is usual in these circumstances.”

Gwent Police and South Wales Police have both referred themselves to the police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the incident.