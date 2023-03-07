Family criticise police search as tributes pour in for three killed in Cardiff crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother who spent hours searching for her missing daughter who was involved in a deadly car crash in Cardiff has criticised police after allegedly being told to “stop calling for updates”.

Concerns were raised after three women and two men went missing at the weekend, with family and friends of the group making repeated appeals to locate them.

The women, Sophie Russon, Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, were seen travelling in a Volkswagen Tiguan with two men, Rafel Jeanne and Shane Loughlin. They were last seen at around 2am in Cardiff.

According to reports, Eve, Darcy and Rafel were killed in the crash while Sophie and Shane remain in hospital.

Prior to Sophie being located, her mother Anna Certowicz drove around Gwent and Cardiff in a desperate search for her – claiming Gwent Police told her to stop calling to “stop ringing” the station for updates.

She told the Daily Mail: “They didn’t seem to care. I had to drive to Cardiff to knock on doors myself because they were doing s** all. They just didn’t seem to think it was worth investigating. It was so frustrating.

Wales crash victims Darcy Ross, Eve Smith, Sophie Russon, Shane Loughlin and Rafel Jeanne (Supplied)

“I think they assumed that Sophie was hungover somewhere, but she’s a sensible girl who works in a bank and hasn’t taken a day off for three years.

“She’s not someone who’s out clubbing in Cardiff all the time. On Friday nights she’s more likely to be babysitting so other people can go out. She wouldn’t just vanish like this unless something was wrong.”

She added that the three women have known each other since childhood and are “incredibly close”.

Eve Smith was one of the victims killed in the crash (Social media )

The family of Eve Smith confirmed the 21-year-old was one of three who died in the crash.

Her older sibling Lauren Doyle wrote on Facebook: “I will not comment on anyone other than Eve Smith to confirm that she has been confirmed as deceased.

“Thank you for your support and shares and I won't be answering messages please allow us some time as a family to digest this terrible news.”

Darcy Ross and Rafel shared a Snapchat post of themselves together on Friday night – just hours before the crash in the early hours of Saturday.

Eve Smith lost her sister to a car crash (Social Media )

Another friend also paid tribute to Eve and the two other victims. He said: “Gutted and shocked to wake up to the news that Eve Smith and two others have passed away.

“Been on a few nights out with Eve or she’s been in the clubs and we’d always chat away for ages, she’d usually give me some fashion tips, or be offering me a drink and be praising me for how well I'm doing.

“Such a kindhearted strong women [sic], it don't seem real, such a young age, so so so sad, taken way too soon. RIP Eve.”

According to family and friends of the victims who were leading search appeals on social media, the five were undiscovered for 48 hours before being found. Firefighters were seen carrying stretchers and cutting equipment towards the car this morning. The car was removed on a flatbed truck at lunchtime after a private ambulance arrived to carry away the dead.

Rafel Jeanne was also killed in the crash (Social Media )

Mercedes Kouzoukis, who called the two girls who died her best friends, said: “I really do not have words I just can’t believe my girls are gone and all we have is these memories, my bestest friends, please never take for granted what you have I’m heartbroken just praying my girl Sophie Russon is going to be good long road ahead, thank you to everyone who was out searching, rest in peace my angels love you forever Eve Smith Darcy Ross #forever21.”

A friend of the group, Billy Charlotte, wrote: “Forever young god has gained another 3 Angels please keep all family & friends in your prayers through this hard time god bless RIP Eve, Darcy and Rafel.”

Rafel’s friend Nicola Blackmore described him as a “lovely kid”.

An IOPC spokesperson confirmed that it was investigating Gwent Police’s handling of the case.

(Getty)

“We can confirm that Gwent Police have advised us that they are making a referral in connection with this tragic incident and we will carry out an assessment in due course to determine what further action may be required from us,” a spokesperson said.

Later, South Wales Police, said that at 12.15am on Monday officers were called to a report of a car being located off the A48(M).

“South Wales Police is carrying out an investigation into the road traffic collision to establish what happened,” a force spokesperson said.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation whilst the road is closed. Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident.”