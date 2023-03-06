Royal news – latest: Harry and Meghan ‘confirm official invitation to King Charles’ coronation’
The King has extended an invitation to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
King Charles III has reportedly officially invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring.
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.
It comes after reports that the King may offer the couple a suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace that previously belonged to the Duke of York, after asking them to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.
It is understood that the King has instead offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to his disgraced brother, who is said to be “resisting” any attempt to move him out of his current home, the Royal Lodge.
On Saturday evening (4 March), Harry took part in a new interview with author Gabor Mate, during which he revealed that the lack of physical affection he received as a child impacts the way he parents his two children, Archie and Lilibet, today.
He also spoke candidly about his drug use and said that marijuana “really helped him mentally, while cocaine “did nothing” for him.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been officially invited to the King and Queen Consort’s coronation via “email correspondence”.
A spokesperson for the couple said that they “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation”.
However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet disclosed whether or not they will accept the invitation and fly to the UK for the ceremony on 6 May.
Anthem for King Charles III’s coronation has been written by Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as “Cats,’’ “The Phantom of the Opera’’ and “Evita,’’ has written the anthem for King Charles III’s coronation.
The work by Webber is one of a dozen new pieces Charles commissioned for the grand occasion taking place May 6 at Westminster Abbey. It includes words adapted from Psalm 98 and is scored specifically for the abbey’s choir and organ.
“I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion,” Webber said in a statement distributed by Buckingham Palace.
Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as “Cats,’’ “The Phantom of the Opera’’ and “Evita,’’ has written the anthem for King Charles III’s coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a “joyful noise.”
Emma Bridgewater releases commemorative mugs for the King’s coronation
A pottery company with strong royal connections has launched hand-painted commemorative mugs marking the forthcoming coronation of the King.
Staff at Emma Bridgewater, who have begun painstaking work on the pieces, which include small plates, a teapot and a half-pint mug, are expecting “big demand” from collectors, royalists, and members of the public keen to own an item marking the historic moment.
Emma Bridgewater releases commemorative mugs for the King’s coronation
Both the Princess of Wales and Charles have previously visited Emma Bridgewater.
Oil for Charles III's coronation consecrated in Jerusalem
Two senior clergymen in Jerusalem have consecrated the holy oil that will be used to anoint King Charles III during his coronation.
The oil was consecrated on Friday (3 March) morning at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the traditional site of Christ’s crucifixion and burial, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
The ceremony was conducted by His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III, head of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, and the Most Rev Hosam Naoum, the Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem.
Oil for Charles III's coronation consecrated in Jerusalem
Two senior clergymen in Jerusalem have consecrated the holy oil that will be used to anoint King Charles III during his May 6 coronation, as the Anglican Church seeks to underscore the monarchy’s long history and the royal family’s links to the Middle East
Voices: Not even The Kardashians can keep up with Harry and Meghan
The royal family is not really meant to be what it has become: a rolling soap opera. A boring, banal, but bizarrely addictive guilty pleasure, writes Tom Peck.
Not even The Kardashians can keep up with Harry and Meghan | Tom Peck
The royal family is not really meant to be what it has become: a rolling soap opera. A boring, banal, but bizarrely addictive guilty pleasure
Piers Morgan on news of Meghan and Harry receiving official invitation to the King’s coronation
Piers Morgan has responded to news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receiving an official invitation to the King’s coronation “via email”.
“The arrogance of this statement is comical,” he wrote on Twitter. “These Monarchy-trashing clowns shouldn’t be anywhere the Coronation, let anyone taking their time to ‘make a decision.’”
Piers Morgan says he has never uttered ‘racist word or sentiment’ against Meghan Markle
On Sunday (5 March), the founder of Women in Leadership Publication, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu retweeted a clip of Piers Morgan challenging journalist Ernest Owens for posting a series of tweets accusing him of being racist towards Meghan Markle.
“Piers Morgan demanding evidence of his racist tirades against Meghan Markle is Caucacity on steroids,” she wrote. “Mr ‘Arbiter of What is Racism’ who uses his White privilege and global platform to aggravate racist/sexist/misogynist attacks against her accuses @MrErnestOwens of no evidence.”
Morgan responded to Mos-Shogbamimu, writing: “Oh look, Britain’s most repulsive race-baiter strikes again!
“I’ve never uttered one racist word or sentiment about Meghan Markle. I couldn’t give a damn about her skin colour, only her vile campaign – with her dim doormat husband – to destroy the Royal Family with lies and smears.”
King Charles ‘to offer Harry and Meghan apartment in Buckingham Palace’ after Frogmore Cottage eviction
King Charles III could offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an apartment in Buckingham Palace as their UK residence when they visit the country, it has been reported.
The suite of rooms that the King may offer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously belonged to Prince Andrew.
The Mail on Sunday quoted a source as saying: “His Majesty is furious [with Harry], as is [Prince] William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK.
“London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated.”
Kate Ng reports.
King Charles ‘to offer Harry and Meghan apartment in Buckingham Palace’
The Sussexes may be offered Prince Andrew’s old suite of rooms, reports say
Thanks for following our live updates, we are pausing our coverage for the evening.
William and Kate ‘considering Prince George role’ at coronation
Prince George might be given an official role at his grandfather’s coronation, it has been reported.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be considering whether their eldest child, nine-year-old George, and second in line to the throne, should be included in the congregation at Westminster Abbey.
My colleague Ellie Muir has the full story:
William and Kate ‘considering Prince George role’ at coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales are thought to be deciding whether their son will have a formal role in the ceremony
