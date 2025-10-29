Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Home Office deports migrant sex offender to Ethiopia after prison release error

Family of girl sexually assaulted by Hadush Kebatu 'infuriated' with his accidental release
  • Hadush Kebatu, an Ethiopian national convicted of sexual assault, has been deported to Ethiopia after being wrongly released from HMP Chelmsford.
  • Kebatu was mistakenly freed on Friday morning instead of being transferred to an immigration detention centre, leading to a two-day manhunt before his arrest in London.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed his deportation, stating the blunder should never have happened and that the “vile child sex offender has been deported”.
  • Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy announced an independent inquiry, chaired by Dame Lynne Owens, into the 'unacceptable' incident, which he attributed to human error.
  • The incident has renewed scrutiny of prison procedures, with a prison officer suspended and concerns raised about a significant increase in mistaken releases across the UK prison system.
