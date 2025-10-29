Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hadush Kebatu has arrived in his home country of Ethiopia after being deported from the UK with no right to return, the Home Office has confirmed.

Mr Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford on Friday morning, instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre as intended.

The Ethiopian national, who had been residing at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, when he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and a woman, subsequently travelled to London.

He was arrested on Sunday morning following a two-day manhunt, before his deportation to Ethiopia on Tuesday night, arriving on Wednesday morning.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Last week’s blunder should never have happened – and I share the public’s anger that it did. I would like to thank the police for rapidly bringing Mr Kebatu into custody and the public for their vigilance.

“I have pulled every lever to deport Mr Kebatu and remove him off British soil. I am pleased to confirm this vile child sex offender has been deported. Our streets are safer because of it.

“If you come to this country and commit crimes, we will remove you.”

The incident has prompted an independent inquiry to find out what went wrong and a prison officer has been suspended while the probe is carried out.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said the incident was “unacceptable”.

“We must get to the bottom of what happened,” he said.

“I have established an independent investigation chaired by Dame Lynne Owens into last Friday’s events to get the public the answers they rightly deserve, and we have introduced the strictest checks ever seen in our prison system to stop similar unacceptable errors in future.”

Mr Lammy told MPs on Monday that Kebatu was released in “what appears to have been in human error”.

His case has renewed scrutiny of prison procedures after a series of mistaken releases across the country.

Prison Officers’ Association national chairman Mark Fairhurst said more incidents have taken place in a week.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Fairhurst said Prison Service leaders have known mistaken releases have been a “regular occurrence” for the last year.

open image in gallery Hadush Kebatu (left) in Dalston after he was mistakenly released from prison ( Metropolitan Police/PA )

He added: “Over the last seven days, there’s been five releases in errors from five separate prisons.”

Mr Fairhurst told the PA news agency that two mistaken releases were made from HMP Pentonville, in north London, with the others at HMP Durham, The Mount prison in Hertfordshire and from Reading Crown Court.

No prison officers have been suspended over the other five releases, he said.

The Ministry of Justice disputed the number of prisoners released in error but confirmed some took place in the last seven days.

One prisoner is still at large after being mistakenly freed, it is understood.

According to Government figures published in July, 262 prisoners were released in error in the year to March 2025 – a 128 per cent increase on 115 in the previous 12 months.

open image in gallery Hadush Kebatu’s accidental release from prison has prompted an independent inquiry to find out what went wrong and a prison officer has been suspended while the probe is carried out ( Crown Prosecution Service )

It is understood that Kebatu, who crossed the Channel in a small boat to enter the UK on 29 June, left prison with some personal money but did not receive a discharge grant.

He was convicted of making inappropriate comments to a 14-year-old girl before trying to kiss her on 7 July, just eight days after his arrival.

His trial heard the following day, he sexually assaulted a woman by attempting to kiss her, placing his hand on her leg, and telling her she was “pretty”.

After a three-day trial at Chelmsford and Colchester Magistrates’ Courts in September, Kebatu was found guilty of five offences.

His crimes sparked protests on the streets of Epping, spreading to demonstrations outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.