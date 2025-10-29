Migrant sex offender handed £500 to be deported from UK
- Migrant sex offender Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford on Friday morning instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre.
- His wrongful release triggered a two-day manhunt by authorities.
- Kebatu was given a £500 payment after threatening to disrupt his removal before being forcibly deported to Ethiopia.
- He was flown back to his home country on Tuesday night, arriving on Wednesday morning, with no right to return to Britain.
- The incident occurs in the context of the UK's voluntary return scheme, which has paid migrants £53m over the past four years, offering up to £3,000 and flights as incentives to leave the country.