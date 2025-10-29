Deported migrant sex offender given £500 to leave UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A migrant sex offender who was mistakenly released from prison in a major blunder was paid £500 to leave the UK, it has emerged.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said she shared the public’s anger over Hadush Kebatu’s release and had “pulled every lever” to remove him from British soil - but revelations about the cash payment are likely to spark further outrage.

It is understood Kebatu, who was forcibly deported to Ethiopia on Tuesday night, was given a £500 payment after threatening to disrupt his removal.

open image in gallery Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford on Friday ( Essex Police )

The Ethiopian national had been wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford on Friday morning instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre, triggering a two-day manhunt.

Prisons have been told to start a series of enhanced checks before inmates are released following the blunder, while an independent inquiry has been announced to establish what went wrong.

It comes after The Independent revealed in June that the UK has paid migrants £53m to leave the country over the past four years.

Under a voluntary return scheme run by the government, migrants can receive up to £3,000 as an incentive to return to their home country, as part of what are known as “assisted returns”. They also have their flights paid for as part of the deal.

It is understood the decision to pay Kebatu was made by removal teams, not government ministers.

Home Office sources said the alternative was a “slower and more expensive process, which would have included detention, a new flight and potentially fighting subsequent legal claims.”

“Costs of cancelling the flight alone would have run into several thousands of pounds”, they added.

Kebatu had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, when he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and a woman, sparking a wave of protests outside the accommodation used to house asylum seekers.

Ms Mahmood said: “Last week’s blunder should never have happened, and I share the public’s anger that it did. I would like to thank the police for rapidly bringing Mr Kebatu into custody and the public for their vigilance.

“I have pulled every lever to deport Mr Kebatu and remove him off British soil. I am pleased to confirm this vile child sex offender has been deported. Our streets are safer because of it.

“If you come to this country and commit crimes, we will remove you.”

Deputy prime minister David Lammy said the incident was “unacceptable” and appeared to have been a result of “human error”.

He added: “We must get to the bottom of what happened.”

More to follow...