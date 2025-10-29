Wrongly-released migrant sex offender claims he tried to hand himself in to police

A migrant sex offender who was mistakenly released from prison claims that he tried to hand himself in to police.

Appearing on Sky News on Wednesday (29 October), Hadush Kebatu, who was wrongly freed from HMS Chelmsford last Friday, said that he tried to hand himself in the morning after he was released, but he was “ignored”. The error triggered a two-day manhunt, which ended when he was re-arrested in London on Sunday.

Kebatu, who was forcibly sent back to Ethiopia on Tuesday night, claimed he told officers: “I will give you my hand. Please help me, where is the police station? Take me, I am wanted.”

Sky News said the Metropolitan Police stated it was “not aware of any evidence” that would support Kebatu’s claims. It added that his actions on the morning of his re-arrest “were more like those of someone trying to avoid officers, not trying to hand himself in”.