Manhunt for Epping migrant sex offender who was released in error
- An asylum seeker, Hadush Kebatu, was mistakenly released from prison on Friday instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre for deportation.
- Kebatu had been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl, receiving a 12-month jail sentence and a five-year sexual harm prevention order.
- Police are conducting a manhunt for Kebatu, who was last seen boarding a train from Chelmsford to London Liverpool Street shortly after his release.
- Justice Secretary David Lammy expressed his anger and launched an investigation into the prison service error that led to Kebatu's accidental release.
- Political figures, including Sir Keir Starmer and the Prime Minister, condemned the incident, with the Prime Minister stating Kebatu "must be caught and deported for his crimes."