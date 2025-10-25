What we know about Epping hotel migrant who was mistakenly freed from prison

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are conducting a manhunt for an asylum seeker who was mistakenly released from prison on Friday.

Major demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in Epping were seen earlier this year after Hadush Kebatu, who was staying there, sexually assaulted a woman and a 14-year-old girl.

He was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was accidentally freed on Friday.

Justice secretary David Lammy said he was “livid on behalf of the public” as he urged Kebatu to give himself up, and said he has launched an investigation into “what has happened in the prison service to allow this to come about”.

Sir Keir Starmer said the mistaken release is “totally unacceptable” and the government is supporting police in trying to track him down.

Here is what we know, and don’t know, about Hadush Kebatu.

open image in gallery Hadush Kebatu was jailed for 12 months for sexually assaulting a woman and a teenage girl in Essex ( Essex Police )

How was he freed from prison?

Kebatu was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was freed by mistake. He was wrongly categorised as a prisoner due to be released on licence and handed a £76 discharge grant, The Telegraph reported.

An officer at the prison has been removed from duty while officials investigate the error, The Independent understands.

Videos circulated online appeared to show a man resembling Kebatu in Chelmsford town centre shortly after his release, wearing a grey tracksuit and carrying a plastic bag.

Essex Police said he boarded a London-bound train at Chelmsford railway station at 12.41pm following the error.

The Greater Anglia train stopped at Shenfield and Stratford before arriving at London Liverpool Street at 13.18pm, according to Trainline data.

open image in gallery Kebatu was a resident of the Bell Hotel in Epping ( PA Wire )

What was he convicted of?

Kebatu was found guilty of five offences following a three-day trial at Chelmsford and Colchester magistrates’ courts in September.

He told two teenagers he wanted to “have a baby with each of them” and attempted to kiss them, before going on to put his hand on one of the girls’ thighs and stroke her hair, his trial was told.

He was also found to have sexually assaulted a woman by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty.

Kebatu was jailed for 12 months and made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order, with a judge warning he posed a “significant risk of reoffending”.

He was also added to the UK sex offenders’ register for 10 years, which means he is supposed to be subject to strict monitoring.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer said the accidental release was ‘totally unacceptable’ ( PA Wire )

What has the government said?

Sir Keir Starmer said the accidental release was “totally unacceptable”.

The prime minister said: “I am appalled that it has happened and it’s being investigated. The police are working urgently to track him down, and my government is supporting them.

“This man must be caught and deported for his crimes.”

Deputy prime minister Mr Lammy said he was “livid on behalf of the public” and urged Kebatu to hand himself in, telling anyone who has information on his whereabouts to call 999.

He added: “I spoke to the home secretary today. I have launched an investigation into what has happened in the prison service to allow this to come about.

“But the important thing is that we protect the public. The important thing is that the police are able to do their work and find this individual.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said that Kebatu’s release was “staggering incompetence”.

He told Channel 4 News: “There is only one group of people to blame for this, and that is the Labour government.

“They’ve let out a dangerous sex offender who preyed on a 14-year-old girl just eight days after entering the country illegally, and now they’ve let him out.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “The Epping hotel migrant sex attacker has been accidentally freed rather than deported. He is now walking the streets of Essex. Britain is broken.”