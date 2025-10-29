Mistakenly-released migrant sex offender claims he tried to hand himself in to police
- A migrant sex offender, Hadush Kebatu, was mistakenly released from HMS Chelmsford prison last Friday, prompting a two-day manhunt.
- Kebatu, who was re-arrested in London on Sunday, claims he tried to hand himself in to police the morning after his release but was ignored.
- The Metropolitan Police stated they are not aware of any evidence supporting Kebatu's claims, suggesting his actions were more indicative of trying to avoid officers.
- Kebatu was forcibly deported to Ethiopia on Tuesday night following his re-arrest.
