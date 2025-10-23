Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Very contagious’ disease spreading in schools and childcare

Back-to-school warning: Hand, foot & mouth disease on the rise | What to know
  • An ongoing outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) has affected 31 schools and three childcare centres in Tennessee.
  • As of Monday, at least 178 students and staff members have been impacted since the first cases were identified in late August.
  • Health officials describe HFMD as "very contagious" but "usually not serious," primarily affecting children under five but also transmissible to adults.
  • The virus spreads through droplets, contact with contaminated surfaces, blister fluid, and faeces, causing symptoms like fever, sore throat, mouth sores, and a rash.
  • To prevent further spread, authorities advise frequent hand washing, cleaning surfaces, and keeping sick children at home until symptoms improve.
