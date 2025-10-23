Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health officials in Tennessee have warned about a “very contagious” disease spreading across dozens of schools and childcare centers.

There’s an ongoing outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) that has affected 31 schools and three childcare centers in the state, the Shelby County Health Department said in a recent news release.

The first cases were identified in late August, and at least 178 students and staff members have been affected as of Monday, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns HFMD, which is caused by viruses, is “usually not serious, but it is very contagious.”

open image in gallery Health officials in Tennessee have warned about a 'very contagious' disease spreading across dozens of schools and childcare centers ( iStock/Getty Images )

The illness is fast-spreading in places with kids. While it typically affects children under five years old, adults can catch it too.

HFMD can spread through droplets when an infected person sneezes, coughs or talks. It can also spread through contact with objects and surfaces that have virus particles, fluid from blisters and poop.

Symptoms include a fever, sore throat, painful mouth sores that blister and a rash, typically on the hands and feet.

The CDC says most children have mild symptoms and then they get better on their own in seven to 10 days.

open image in gallery Hand, foot and mouth disease can cause painful mouth sores that blister and a rash, typically on the hands and feet ( CDC )

To prevent catching or spreading the illness, people should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after changing diapers, the CDC advises.

Those caring for children should help them wash their hands and keep their blisters clean. People should also avoid touching their face with unwashed hands and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and shared items such as toys.

Shelby County health officials said it has worked closely with schools and childcare providers to monitor the outbreak and limit the spread of the illness.

“While most cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease are mild, the virus spreads easily in group environments like schools and daycares,” Dr. Bruce Randolph, Shelby County Health Department Director and Health Officer, said in a statement. “Parents should keep sick children home until they are fever-free, feeling well, and any mouth sores or blisters have improved.”