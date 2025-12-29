Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police at UK beauty spot after plane crashes into reservoir

Police at Hanningfield Reservoir, Chelmsford
Police at Hanningfield Reservoir, Chelmsford (Essex Police)
  • Police are investigating after a small aircraft crashed into Hanningfield Reservoir in Essex shortly after 2pm on Sunday.
  • The incident involved a 1970 Beagle B121 Pup aircraft, registered as flight G-AZDG, which had departed from North Weald Airfield.
  • The aircraft was travelling to London Southend Airport when its journey ended near the middle of the reservoir.
  • A multidisciplinary team from the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been deployed to the scene to assist with the investigation.
  • Essex Police have described the event as a "serious incident" and the Hanningfield Reservoir Nature Discovery Park remains closed.
