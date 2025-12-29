Police investigate ‘serious incident’ after plan crashes into reservoir
Essex Wildlife Trust announced the Hanningfield Reservoir Nature Discovery Park remains closed
A small aircraft has crashed into an Essex reservoir, prompting a police investigation into a "serious incident."
Emergency services were called to Hanningfield Reservoir in Chelmsford shortly after 2pm on Sunday. Officers remain at the scene.
Essex Police have not yet confirmed the number of people onboard or if there were any casualties.
A “multidisciplinary team” of Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) inspectors has also been deployed to the site.
Chief Superintendent Waheed Khan, Essex Police, said: “We are still in the early stages of our investigation and are working closely with the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) to establish what has happened.”
Essex Wildlife Trust announced the Hanningfield Reservoir Nature Discovery Park remains closed.
It said: “We are unable to comment further, as this is a police and emergency services matter.
“We are doing all that we can to support them. We hope to be open again tomorrow, but we will update the public through our website and social media channels when we know more.”
An AAIB spokesperson said: “An accident at Hanningford Reservoir involving an aircraft has been notified to the AAIB.
“An investigation has been launched, and a multidisciplinary team of inspectors have deployed to the accident site.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks