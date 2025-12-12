Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Moment house obliterated by gas explosion filmed on doorbell camera

Doorbell camera captures gas explosion in San Francisco Bay area
  • A house in Hayward, San Francisco Bay Area, was obliterated by a gas explosion.
  • The blast, which occurred at 9:30 am on Thursday, sparked a major fire and blew out windows in neighbouring properties.
  • Six people were hospitalised following the incident, with three admitted immediately and a further three for minor injuries.
  • Dramatic doorbell camera footage captured the moment the house was destroyed and debris was blown high into the air.
  • Utility workers had been called to the scene hours earlier to fix a damaged underground gas line.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in