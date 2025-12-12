Doorbell video captures moment house blown to pieces in gas explosion

A doorbell camera caught the moment a house was obliterated by a gas explosion on a residential street.

Six people were hospitalised after the blast, which sparked a major fire and blew out windows in neighbouring properties in Hayward, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Dramatic footage shows debris being blown high into the air as a nearby worker scrambles for cover.

Utility workers had been called out to fix a damaged underground gas line hours before the explosion at 9.30am local time on Thursday (11 December), a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. spokesman confirmed.

Alameda County Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Nishimoto said three people were immediately sent to hospital, with a further three admitted after receiving minor injuries.