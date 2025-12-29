Health warnings issued as UK braces for cold start to 2026
- Amber cold health alerts have been issued for the North East and North West of England, effective from Sunday evening until 5 January 2026.
- Temperatures in these regions are forecast to drop to 3-5C during the day and as low as -3C overnight, with parts of Scotland potentially seeing -7C.
- The UK Health Security Agency warns of significant impacts on health and social care services, including a rise in deaths among vulnerable individuals and increased demand for healthcare.
- Wintry showers are expected across northern England from New Year's Day, marking a blustery and cold start to 2026.
- Yellow cold health alerts are also in place for other regions, including the East Midlands, South East, and London, where temperatures are predicted to fall to 4-6C.