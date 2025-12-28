Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures will drop as low as freezing in parts of the UK next week as forecasters warned of “wintry hazards” across the UK going into 2026.

It follows warmer conditions over the weekend following Christmas Day, with temperatures of between 5C to 9C.

But the mercury will take a dip as next week begins, with lows of 1C in Glasgow during the day. On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will drop to 0C and below in the North of England and Scotland at night time.

Despite the cold weather, high pressure weather cycles will bring settled weather conditions until the end of the year, according to the Met Office.

Glasgow and Manchester could see 1C nights early next week ( Met Office )

Wintry hazards may be possible in some places as 2026 begins as cold air comes close to the UK, but weather patterns are expected to evolve slowly as high pressure continues over the North Atlantic near the west and north west. Low pressure is expected in the east, moving through the North Sea to bring a period of wet and windy weather, especially in the north.

Conditions are expected to settle further along in January with colder and drier than average condition probable. Temperatures are predicted to drop below average for the period and there may be periods of rain and showers and windy spells.

Today:

Early morning fog will soon lift and clear, leaving a sunny start for a few. However, through the day cloud will thicken from the north and east, bringing light outbreaks of rain and drizzle across higher ground. Breezy and chilly.

Remaining cloudy tonight with further spots of rain or drizzle in places. Feeling chilly, especially under clear skies in the northwest, with patchy frost developing under light winds by dawn.

Sunday:

After a chilly start, Sunday will be another settled day. Still cloudy for most with patchy drizzle over the hills. Brighter in the west, with winds easing for all. Chilly.

Monday to Wednesday:

High pressure continues to bring settled weather until the end of the year. Mainly cloudy skies but plenty of dry periods. Feeling chilly, with further overnight frosts in places.