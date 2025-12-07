Travel chaos as ‘serious incident’ unfolds at Heathrow
- Emergency services are responding to a serious incident at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 3 multi-storey car park.
- The incident has caused temporary disruption to trains and buses serving the transport hub on Sunday morning.
- The M4 Spur Road to Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3 was briefly closed but has since reopened.
- Elizabeth Line services were affected, with several trains cancelled or running through without stopping at the terminals.
- It is understood that the incident is not linked to terrorism or protest.