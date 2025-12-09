Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Men charged over ‘pepper-spray’ incident at Heathrow airport

Armed police arrest man and hunt for suspects after 'pepper spray' incident at Heathrow Airport
  • Two men, Tyrone Richards, 31, and Anton Clarke-Butcher, 24, have been charged with robbery and administering a noxious substance.
  • The charges relate to an incident that occurred at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 3 on Sunday.
  • Police were called to the terminal at 8.11am following reports of several people being injured by a noxious substance.
  • Each man faces two counts of robbery and two counts of administering a noxious substance.
  • The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday that two further individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.
