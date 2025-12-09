Men charged over ‘pepper-spray’ incident at Heathrow airport
- Two men, Tyrone Richards, 31, and Anton Clarke-Butcher, 24, have been charged with robbery and administering a noxious substance.
- The charges relate to an incident that occurred at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 3 on Sunday.
- Police were called to the terminal at 8.11am following reports of several people being injured by a noxious substance.
- Each man faces two counts of robbery and two counts of administering a noxious substance.
- The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday that two further individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.