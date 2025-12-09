Two men charged over Heathrow ‘pepper-spray’ incident which sparked huge armed police response
Two men have been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of administering a noxious substance
Two men have been charged with robbery and administering a noxious substance after an incident at Heathrow airport on Sunday.
Tyrone Richards, 31, and Anton Clarke-Butcher, 24, have each been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of administering a noxious substance, HM Courts and Tribunal Service staff said.
On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said it had arrested two more people in relation to the incident, including a 24-year-old man in Lambeth.
Police were called to Terminal 3 at 8.11am on Sunday after receiving reports that a number of people had been injured by a noxious substance.
London Ambulance Service treated 21 people in relation to the incident, and five people were taken to the hospital but have since been discharged. Among those injured was a three-year-old child.
More follows...