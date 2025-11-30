Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Heavy rain set to hit parts of UK as ‘danger to life’ weather warning issued

Heavy rain is expected in parts of the UK from Sunday night
Heavy rain is expected in parts of the UK from Sunday night (Getty/iStock)
  • An amber "danger to life" weather warning is in place for parts of South Wales from Sunday night, with up to 200mm of rain expected in 24 hours.
  • The Met Office has upgraded the impact level to high for potential travel disruption and flooding, particularly across South Wales.
  • Yellow rain warnings are also issued for western and south-western areas of the UK, including London, South East England, and the West Midlands, from midnight Monday until Tuesday morning or evening.
  • Heavy rain will be accompanied by strong southwesterly gusts, with gales possible around coasts and over high ground.
  • Natural Resources Wales has urged people to be vigilant and prepare for potential flooding, as rivers are already swollen and the ground is saturated.
