Heavy rain and blustery winds are set to batter parts of the country, bringing a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours, as an amber “danger to life” warning comes into force on Sunday night.

The most significant rain will fall across parts of South Wales, with 100 to 200mm of rain possible in some areas. The Met Office has upgraded the impact level of its warning of travel disruption and flooding to high.

The western and south-western areas of the UK are also due to be hit by heavy bands of rain, with yellow warnings in place in London and South East England, South West England, and West Midlands from midnight on Monday to 3am on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office’s senior meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “Later today, we'll start to see some wet and windy weather coming in from the west, and then for a very unsettled day for most parts of the UK going into tomorrow, particularly western parts of England, Wales and southwest Scotland as well.

open image in gallery Several weather warnings will come into force at midnight on Monday ( The Met Office )

“We could see up to 120mm of rain, so almost five inches of rain in a few places, that's on top of what's been a pretty wet month already. We're likely to see flooding issues, particularly across South Wales, through tomorrow.”

Mr Petagna said warnings could also be issued for later in the week, but it was too far ahead to be concerned about that, “given the high importance of the weather” on Monday.

A yellow rain warning has also been issued for areas in the East Midlands, North West England, South West Scotland, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber from midnight until 3am on Tuesday, bringing 20 to 40mm of rainfall, and 100 to 120mm in a few places over the Cumbrian fells.

Strong southwesterly gusts will accompany the heavy rain, with gales possible around coasts and over high ground, the Met Office said.

In Central, Tayside and Fife, North East England, and Strathclyde, rain warnings are in place from midnight until 9pm on Monday.

open image in gallery Natural Resources Wales has urged people to prepare for flooding ( Getty Images )

Richard Preece, Natural Resources Wales duty tactical manager, said people should be alert to potential flooding.

He said: “With some rivers already swollen and the ground saturated, we expect to see a number of flood alerts and warnings issued. We also expect the rain to cause surface water issues.

“We’re urging people to be vigilant and to make preparations for potential flooding now. You can check if you live in an area at risk of flooding on our website and sign up for our free flood warning service.”

open image in gallery Rainfall of up to 120mm is expected in some areas ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Here is the weather forecast for the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office:

Today

A better day for most, with many seeing a dry day with sunny spells. Showers affecting coastal counties, mainly in the north and northwest, turning wintry over hills. Becoming unsettled from the west later with spells of rain and cold temperatures.

Tonight

A clear evening in the east with some frost. Wind and rain will continue to push in from the west, heavy in places, with some snow across Scottish mountains. Milder.

Monday

Outbreaks of rain, persistent across southwest England and south Wales, where disruption from flooding is likely. Windy for many with coastal gales possible. Turning brighter in the north. Mild.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday

Rain clearing early on Tuesday leaving sunshine and showers for most of the week. These are most frequent in the south and west. Temperatures are around average for the start of December.