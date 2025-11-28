Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued across parts of the UK at the beginning of next week.

The Met Office said heavy rain is likely to bring some disruption and possible flooding on Monday from midnight until 3pm in the South West and Wales, and from 8am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday in the South East.

Up to 80mm of rain is expected in parts of South Wales and South West England on Monday, with as much as 50-60 mm predicted over the North and South Downs in England.

Strong winds, perhaps reaching gale force, will accompany the rainfall, particularly in coastal areas, according to the Met office.

The heavy rain will continue into Tuesday morning, with a weather warning in place for rain in the South of England until 6am.

open image in gallery Met Office issued a yellow weather warning across England and Wales for rain on Monday ( Met Office )

open image in gallery On Saturday a yellow weather warning for rain covers most of England and Wales ( Met Office )

It will follow a yellow weather warning for rain from 6am on Saturday to midnight spreading across the East Midlands, East of England, London, South England, South West England, Yorkshire and Wales.

Forecasters say most places across Wales and England could see 20-30mm of rain with 50mm possible in some places. But over high ground there is a chance of 60-80 mm falling.

Strong winds may accompany this heavy rain, particularly across eastern parts of England on Saturday night.

The Met Office has warned spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer with a chance of delays to public transport. It adds there is a small chance of flooding and power cuts.

The weather is predicted to remain unsettles with wet and windy conditions set to continue for the week ahead, with the occasional drier and milder spell, the Met Office said.