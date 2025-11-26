Met Office warns of ‘unsettled’ weather with temperatures set to drop this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forecasters have said we can expect heavy rainfall and wintry winds as temperatures are expected to drop over the coming week.

Cold and frosty conditions have dominated the forecast over the last week, as schools were forced to close and weather warnings were issued in the north of the UK.

As we approach the end of November, the Met Office has said we can expect a few days of milder weather - but warned temperatures are set to drop again amid “unsettled” conditions.

open image in gallery Low pressure is expected to bring rain ( PA Wire )

The forecaster said it has been a chilly start to Wednesday across the UK, with many in the East experiencing fog and mist and lows of around 3C. This is expected to clear, but western areas could see showers and windy conditions, according to the Met Office.

Wednesday night is set to be milder than recent evenings, with temperatures as high as 8C in London, but those in the North and North West could see heavy outbreaks of showers, it said. These are expected to continue into Thursday, although forecasters said temperatures will remain mild at around 12C by midday in the South East and slightly warmer in northern of England.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, the Met Office warned we could see “changeable” conditions with gusty winds in the North. Temperatures are expected to hover at around 11C on Friday, but plummet back to single digits towards the end of the week.

On Saturday, forecasters predict a colder start to the day, with temperatures of around 8C in the South East and 4C in Scotland. These will drop overnight, with parts of the Highlands reaching 0C, and the mercury hovering between 2C and 5C across the rest of the UK.

Heavy rainfall is expected from Sunday as low pressure moves across the country. In its long-range forecast, weather officials said “some heavy rain or showers are expected, most often in the west, although with a risk some of this could spread to other areas at times”. Temperatures are expected to remain at around 4C for much of the country throughout Sunday afternoon, but will be colder in northern Scotland.

open image in gallery Temperatures are expected to drop on Sunday ( Met Office )

It added that snow will “probably be confined to high ground in the north”, with temperatures expected to hover around average for the time of year.

The forecaster told The Independent: “There’s no significant snow in the current forecast period, with a mild westerly regime in charge bringing a mixture of sunny spells and periods of rain through this week.

“There’s a chance of a bit of sleet over the tops of mountains in Scotland later in the week, but there’s no signal of snow to lower levels in the current forecast.”

It said “changeable and unsettled conditions” are expected across the UK during this period, with low pressure expected to bring rain.

“Some heavy rain or showers are expected, most often in the West, although with a risk some of this could spread to other areas at times,” the forecaster added. “Snow will probably be confined to high ground in the North.

“Periods of strong wind are possible, especially around coasts and if any deep areas of low pressure form in the vicinity of the UK. Some short-lived spells of drier weather are possible, particularly in the South East. Temperatures will likely be close to average or slightly above overall.”