Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy rainfall is forecast across much of the UK on Monday and Tuesday as parts of Wales are set to be battered by downpours and intense storms.

A Met Office amber warning is in place until midnight on Monday in south Wales, signalling a possible “danger to life”. Nearly a month’s worth of rain is forecast to fall in the region within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, yellow warnings are in force in parts of south-west and north-west England, as well as central and northern parts of Wales, until 3am on Tuesday. South-west Scotland has a similar warning in place until 9pm on Monday.

Around 120mm of rain could fall in south Wales’ higher areas, forecasters have predicted, while 20mm to 40mm is expected in other areas, possibly reaching 80mm in hilly parts.

open image in gallery Several Met Office weather warnings are in place for Monday 1 December ( Met Office )

Records show that the amount of rainfall expected in Wales has previously triggered landslides in the country, a spokesperson from British Geological Survey said.

They added: “Both natural and infrastructure slopes could be affected within the warning areas, with rainfall falling on slopes that are likely to already be saturated.”

“There is potential for disruption to roads and railways within the warning area, this is likely to be particularly impactful in areas where there are long diversion routes.”

Met Office chief forecaster Rebekah Hicks said: “Heavy rain will move over south Wales from late Sunday and through Monday. Whilst rainfall amounts will vary, the largest accumulations are expected over the highest ground in south Wales and could reach 100-120mm through the day. 60-80mm is most likely for many hills within the Amber warning area, while those to lower levels should see around 20-40mm through the day.

“Wider yellow warnings for rain have also been issued for the southwest and northwest of England, central and northern parts of Wales, as well as southwest Scotland, with disruption also possible in these areas through the day.”

open image in gallery Two yellow warnings will remain on Tuesday 2 December, covering a wide area ( Met Office )

Natural Resources Wales has listed 38 alerts in Wales, warning people to be prepared for possible flooding. The Environment Agency has posted five flood warnings that say flooding is expected and 44 alerts signalling it is possible.

Here is the Met Office’s forecast for the next five days:

Monday

Windy today with spells of rain. Rain will be heavy and persistent in the west, particularly in south Wales and northwest England where local flooding is possible. Cold in the northwest, but milder elsewhere.

Monday night

Cloudy, wet and windy for most this evening. Gradually turning drier later in the night with easing winds. Clear spells will develop with scattered showers in the south and west.

Tuesday

Scattered blustery showers will continue in the south and west, with hail and thunder possible. Largely dry elsewhere with sunny spells. Temperatures around the seasonal average.

Wednesday to Friday

Largely dry on Wednesday with sunny spells and a few showers. Spells of rain move in on Thursday and Friday, although there will be some brighter interludes in between.