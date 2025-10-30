Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Helicopter crashes into field shortly after take-off

Emergency services are responding to the incident
Emergency services are responding to the incident (PA Archive)
  • A helicopter has crashed in a field near Doncaster.
  • Emergency services and South Yorkshire Police were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, at 10.15am on Thursday.
  • The private flight is believed to have taken off from Gamston Airport near Retford shortly before the incident.
  • The helicopter is reportedly a Robinson R44 Raven II, a four-seat light chopper, though the number of people on board remains uncertain.
  • Ings Lane has been closed, and the public is advised to avoid the area while emergency personnel respond to the incident.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in