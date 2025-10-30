Man dies and boy, 10, among three injured in Doncaster helicopter crash
- A 70-year-old man has died following a helicopter crash in a field near Doncaster, South Yorkshire.
- The pilot, a 41-year-old man, and two other passengers, a 10-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman, sustained only minor injuries.
- The incident occurred in Bentley on Thursday morning.
- A joint investigation has been launched by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and South Yorkshire Police.
- Authorities are appealing for anyone with information or footage of the helicopter leading up to the crash to come forward.