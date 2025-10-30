Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man dies and boy, 10, among three injured in Doncaster helicopter crash

Police officers man the cordon near the site of the helicopter crash
Police officers man the cordon near the site of the helicopter crash (PA)
  • A 70-year-old man has died following a helicopter crash in a field near Doncaster, South Yorkshire.
  • The pilot, a 41-year-old man, and two other passengers, a 10-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman, sustained only minor injuries.
  • The incident occurred in Bentley on Thursday morning.
  • A joint investigation has been launched by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and South Yorkshire Police.
  • Authorities are appealing for anyone with information or footage of the helicopter leading up to the crash to come forward.
