High-speed chase through roundabout ends in violent crash

Dangerous driver smashes into car after high speed roundabout chase
  • Darren Marshall caused a serious collision at Handy Cross roundabout near High Wycombe on 19 May 2023, during a high-speed chase after running red lights.
  • Dashcam footage released by Thames Valley Police showed Marshall's vehicle, coming off the M40, ploughing into another car.
  • The occupants of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.
  • Marshall, 49, from Pitsea, Essex, was given an eight-year driving ban, a 17-month jail sentence suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.
  • Watch the video in full above.
