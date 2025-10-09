A dangerous driver smashed into another car at a roundabout during a high speed chase after going through a set of red lights.

Dashcam footage released by Thames Valley Police shows Darren Marshall coming off the M40 at Handy Cross roundabout near High Wycombe when he ploughed into another vehicle on May 19, 2023.

The force said that victims in the other car suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Marshall, 49, of Pitsea in Essex, has been given an eight-year driving ban, a 17-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Thames Valley Police said the crash was "a stark reminder of how reckless behaviour can change lives in an instant".