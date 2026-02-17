Hillary Clinton declares ‘we have nothing to hide’ ahead of Epstein deposition
- Hillary Clinton has called on everyone asked to testify in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, to do so as she prepares to appear before the House Oversight Committee.
- Both Hillary and Bill Clinton are set to testify before the committee on Feb. 26 and 27.
- “We will show up, but we think it would be better to be in public rather than a closed-door deposition,” she told BBC this week. “We have nothing to hide. We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly. We think sunlight is the best disinfectant.”
- Hillary Clinton criticized the Trump administration for “slow-walking” the release of Epstein documents, noting that only 2 percent of the total data has been made public.
- She insisted that she and Bill Clinton are being used as scapegoats by the Trump administration to divert attention from others involved.
