Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Children test positive for HIV after blood transfusions in India

The scandal came to light after a young boy's family filed a complaint
The scandal came to light after a young boy's family filed a complaint (PA Wire)
  • Five children suffering from thalassemia and three donors have tested positive for HIV following blood transfusions at a government blood bank in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, India.
  • The infections are attributed to medical negligence, prompting authorities to order a sweeping audit of all blood banks in the state.
  • The scandal came to light after a seven-year-old boy's family filed a complaint, leading to an investigation that revealed multiple children were affected.
  • Jharkhand's health minister confirmed that at least four HIV-positive donors were identified among 44 samples tested from 259 linked to thalassemia transfusions.
  • Several medical officials have been suspended, financial assistance of £1,718 will be provided to affected families, and the High Court has demanded a comprehensive report.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in