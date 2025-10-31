Alarm in India after children contract HIV from contaminated blood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five children suffering from thalassemia and three donors have tested positive for HIV following blood transfusions at a government blood bank, in a shocking case of medical negligence.

Authorities in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand have ordered a sweeping audit of blood banks in the wake of what they described as an “extremely serious public health failure”.

The infections, traced to a government hospital in the remote village of Chaibasa, some 150km from the state capital Ranchi, have also led to the suspension of leading medical officials.

The scandal came to light after the family of a seven-year-old boy filed a negligence complaint against the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital's blood bank on 18 October, claiming the child tested positive for HIV after receiving multiple routine transfusions there.

A subsequent investigation revealed the boy was one of at least five children who had tested positive for the virus after receiving transfusions at the blood bank. They were all suffering from thalassemia.

Jharkhand health minister Irfan Ansari said he immediately ordered an investigation.

“The matter of possible HIV infection through blood transfusion in children suffering from thalassemia is extremely serious,” Mr Ansari said earlier this week.

The investigation revealed that at least four people who donated blood at the hospital in 2024-25 were HIV-positive, Mr Ansari told the Indian Express on Thursday.

Tests were being done of blood samples from 259 donors linked to thalassemia transfusions at the hospital. Of the 44 samples tested so far, four were positive.

Calling it a “serious lapse”, the minister said the health department was now tracing all donors and verifying the chain of transfusions.

“The matter is serious and under investigation. If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken within a month,” Mr Ansari told the newspaper. “Thalassemia patients cannot survive without regular transfusions. So, at any cost, they get the blood, but that does not absolve negligence. The system must be foolproof.”

State chief minister Heman Soren called the infections an “extremely painful” incident.

“The Health Department should conduct an audit of all blood banks in the state and submit the report within five days,” he said on X.

“Lax arrangements in the health system will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

The state government would grant financial assistance of Rs 200,000 (£1,718) to the families of each of the affected children as pay for their treatment, the chief minister said.

At least five officials had been suspended, he added.

The Jharkhand High Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the matter last week, has demanded a comprehensive report from the state’s health secretary.

Federal minister for women and child development Annapurna Devi described the incident as "shameful" and a "grave failure of the healthcare system", and called for nationwide vigilance.

As of Friday, no arrests had been made but officials vowed “strict action” against those found culpable.